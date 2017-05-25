Windfall for Kirriemuir Day Care

Kirriemuir Day Care received a donation of £3317, from the Co-operative Food Store in the Roods as part of their support for local charities.

The money will be used towards the refurbishment of the members’ chairs which is currently under way.

Staff and members at the centre thanked everyone who supported them through the Co-operative scheme.

The next fund raising event is a garden party to be held in the grounds of the centre on the Saturday, June 10, at noon. Radio North Angus will be entertaining everyone during the afternoon.

The day care centre is open Monday to Friday, 8.45 am to 4.45 pm, and can cater for up to 28 members who can attend on various days, depending on their individual needs. It is also open on Saturdays, 10am to 3pm, currently for eight to 10 members. Members can be picked up and returned home in the adapted mini bus.

The management team would like to offer a Sunday service, similar to that being run on a Saturday. If you would like to find out more, or to lodge a note of interest in either Saturday or Sunday service, contact the centre manager on 574057, email kirriemuirdaycareltd@tiscali.co.uk or get in touch via www.kirriedaycare.com.