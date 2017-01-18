What now for Forfar swimming pool and leisure centre?

No decision has been made on the future of the Forfar Swimming Pool and Lochside Leisure Centre in the wake of the opening of the new Forfar Community Campus.

Both facilities will shut up shop on Monday, February 6, with the new facilities at the campus opening for business on Monday, February 20.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “From a council perspective and regards the existing facilities at Lochside Leisure Centre and Forfar Swimming Pool - these centres are scheduled to close from Monday,

February 6.

“When any of our properties become surplus to service requirements, we will look at alternative council use of the buildings, marketing them for sale, exploring Community Asset Transfer opportunities or site re-development opportunities.”

The Forfar Swimming Pool - or Forfar Baths - opened in 1910. The baths were gifted to the town by the great philanthropist and benefactor Andrew Carnegie from Fife, who became the second-richest man in the world due to his American Steel Company.

It has undergone a number of re-developments over the years, with the relocation of the changing rooms, the creation of a children’s pool, steam room and sauna and latterly a gym.