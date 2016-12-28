Rotarians bowled over by generosity

As Father Christmas recovers from his busiest time of the year, Forfar Rotary Club has thanked all those who made their festive events such a success.

The huge undertaking by the club in the three weeks up to Christmas day was a monumental task.

Members organised the whole programme - from bringing Santa to the Cross and the switching on of the lights, followed by a tour of Forfar’s streets for four nights a week over three weeks and stints at ASDA and Tesco.

A club spokesman said: “This would not be possible without outside help and the club wish to thank the various groups and clubs who helped on the nights round the town. They will have a financial reward to look forward to in January.

‘‘We are fortunate that even large companies such as ASDA and TESCO give us local support and they donated all the sweets and oranges distributed at the Cross as well allowing us to collect at both stores. Many thanks to both companies.”

Thanks also went to Rotarians Alan White and Sandy Ogilvie - Alan for towing the sleigh round the streets and Sandy for his master planning and going out every night to make sure the evenings went as smoothly as possible. He made sure the helpers were safe with Hi Vis jackets and Passes of Authorisation and each night Sandy counted the collection.

The spokesman added: “This has been very worthwhile and so to you, the good people of Forfar, we give a heartfelt huge ‘thank you’. We have been bowled over by your generosity when times are hard - you think of others by freely giving your donations. President Paula has vowed the money collected will be wisely distributed and put to good use.”