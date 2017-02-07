Rail passengers warned to check journey times

Rail passengers are being warned that engineering works over the next few weeks will affect journey times between the north east and the central belt.

The ScotRail Alliance is urging customers to check their journey times before they travel.

Due to track maintenance works, there will be no train services between Dundee and Aberdeen. Instead, replacement buses will be provided, calling at all stations on the route, which will lengthen journey times.

Onward rail services from Dundee to Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow will operate as normal.

To avoid disappointment, the train operator is encouraging customers to plan ahead and check their journey plans on the ScotRail app or at scotrail.co.uk

A ScotRail Alliance spokesmann said: “These are vital works and we appreciate our customers’ patience. We would ask that they carefully check their journey plans, as the replacement buses will take longer than the trains, which could impact on onward connections.”