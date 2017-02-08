Putting the feel good factor into Kirrie

The organisers of Kirriemuir’s first Feel Good Festival pulled out all the stops on Saturday to provide a packed programme of events for all the family.

Venues throughout the town hosted a variety of events, with everything from art classes to zumba demonstrations, and everything in between.

Dr. Amanda Kopel cutting the ribbon at the Kirriemuir Town Hall opening the Feel Good Festival and Feel Good Fair. She is flanked by two of the festival organisers - Tina Williamson and Esmie Duncan.

The event was officially opened by Dr Amanda Kopel in the Town Hall.

Dr Kopel is campaigning to stop the age discrimination which exists for people in Scotland under the age of 65 under the Frank’s Law banner.

A spokesperson for the group which organised the not for profit community event said: “The Kirriemuir Feel Good festival was a great success. The town backed the event and had a festival feel with balloons on the shops, making those passing through stop and investigate what was going on.

“Visitors came from all over Angus were trying out, finding out, taking part and having fun.

“There was a range of Kirriemuir’s community on display at the Feel Good Fair and Health Fair in the Town Hall with something of interest for all ages.

“There was a constant stream of visitors and the fairs were judged to be a great success.”

Among the many events in the town centre was a variety of taster session in the Old Parish Church Hall.

The spokesperson continued: “The Old Parish Church was equally well praised with all ages trying out the exercise, pilates, and yoga taster sessions and with interest in all the public talks that went on throughout the day.

“The bookmaking workshop was a huge hit. Kids had fun with so much to do throughout the day - craft workshop and meditation at the Glens Museum, facepainting, treasure hunt, balloons, treats, and the ceilidh at night.

“Undeterred by the weather the streets were busy with people making the town come alive.

“Generous donations and raffle mean that at least £500 has been collected to go to the two charities - Alzheimers Scotland, Angus Branch and Doctors Without Borders.

“Feedback has been incredibly positive with requests for this to become an annual event.

“The Feel Good Festival Committee are absolutely delighted with the day and are deeply grateful to all the people who have taken part and given so generously making the day the success it was, showing Kirriemuir community at its best.”