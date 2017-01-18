Open weekend at new Forfar Community campus

An invitation has gone out to all interested in getting a sneak peek of the facilities at the Forfar Community Campus before it opens to the public.

The ANGUSalive charity, which is the culture, sport and leisure trust for Angus, is holding a preview weekend on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, before the brand new facilities open for customers on Monday, February 20.

This will follow the opening of the new school - which forms part of the £38.9 million campus - on Thursday, February 16.

The campus has extensive sport and leisure facilities including a 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool with pool pod; a 13 x seven metre studio pool with moveable depth floor; a sauna and steam room; double main games hall; gymnasium; 50-station fitness suite; two studios; crèche; squash court; two grass seven-a-side pitches; one grass 11-a-side pitch; floodlighted synthetic grass 11-a-side pitch and floodlighted MUGA pitch which includes three tennis courts.

There is a café operated by Madisons of Montrose and a theatre that provides a performance venue for drama and concerts as well as other events such as conferences, workshops and meetings.

The campus also features meeting rooms to suit a variety of requirements and the facility will offer a wide range of activities such as five-a-side football, basketball, badminton, table tennis, short tennis and indoor group cycling.

The junior coached classes include Mini Kickers, badminton, basketball and trampoline; the pool will offer an extensive swimming lesson programme for children, family fun sessions, general public swimming sessions, lane swimming and adult lessons.

The new community campus will be open: Monday to Thursday 8am - 9.30pm (only pool and fitness suite from 8am, other facilities from 9am, pool closes 9pm)

Saturday 8am – 7pm (only pool and fitness suite from 8am, other facilities from 9am)

Sunday 8am - 5pm (only pool and fitness suite from 8am, other facilities from 9am)

Phase two of the project of the campus, which is due for completion in the summer of 2018, will include a grass athletics track and grass rugby pitch.