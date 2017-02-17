Making the connection between Kirrie and Oz for Bon Scott

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology Kirriemuir and Australia enjoyed a live video link up this morning (Friday) in honour of a rock legend.

Gathering at the Bon Scott statue in the town centre, Jayne Grewar, vice-chair of DD8 Music; Graham Galloway, DD8 development officer; and Jenni Brown, chair of Kirriemuir Community Council; enjoyed a convivial and productive video chat with their counterparts in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Topics up for discussion included the possibility of Kirriemuir and Fremantle being twinned to become ‘Friendship Cities’ and the establishment of a more permanent video link between the two statues.

Bon Scott was the one of the iconic members of AC/DC until his untimely death in 1980 and he has been immortalised in statue in both his hometown of Kirriemuir and his spiritual home of Fremantle.

DD8 Music in partnership with EventScotland put on each year Bonfest, a music festival which attracts AC/DC fans from all over the world and this year will feature Phil Rudd, the longest-serving AC/DC drummer.