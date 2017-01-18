Major recognition for dementia project

A pioneering project to make Kirriemuir a dementia-friendly town has received major recognition from The Royal Town Planning Institute.

The work of Kirriemuir Connections, which was set up in 2015 and which runs the dementia-friendly community hub in Bank Street, has had its work recognised by the institute.

The Royal Town Planning Institute are using their collaboration with Angus Council and the Historic Scotland Kirriemuir Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) project as a case study for good practice advice regarding planning for dementia.

Project co-ordinator Graham Galloway said: “This is a fantastic acknowledgement of the collaborative work Kirrie Connections is carrying out in the town, and of the support we have had from Angus Council and the local community in our mission to make Kirriemuir somewhere that supports and looks after everyone living with dementia.”

Kirrie Connections was set up with funding from the Life Changes Trust, and support from Angus Council.

The project runs the Kirrie Connections dementia- friendly community hub at 5 Bank Street where they offer information, advice and support to people living with dementia, their carers and families.

They run a variety of sessions in collaboration with groups such as Alzheimer Scotland and Angus Carers Centre. These range from regular ‘tea and a blether’ drop-ins to training sessions for carers.

They are also behind the recently completed dementia-friendly garden located behind the library on Rosefield Gardens.

This will be a safe, friendly, outdoor space where people living with dementia, their carers and family, as well as members of the local community, can relax and take part in gardening activities.

The group has also been involved in work in collaboration with Angus Council and the Kirriemuir CARS to reduce street clutter and provide a sympathetic approach to meeting the needs of both the historic built environment and those living in the area, particularly people living with dementia.

Kirrie Connections are always open to suggestions for partner organisations to work with, and are actively looking for volunteers to help support both the hub and the garden projects.

The hub is open from 9.30 am to 4 pm Monday to Thursday.

For more information contact Graham or Evelyn at the hub, telephone (01575) 573805; email kirrieconnections@gmail.com or visit wwww.kirrieconnections.com facebook.com/kirrieconnections