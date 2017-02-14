Looking for love?

This Valentine’s Day the Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for Daisy the rabbit who is looking for someone to love.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is caring for Daisy at their Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Petterden.

Centre manager Elliot Hay said: “Daisy is a lovely rabbit who arrived in our care through no fault of her own.

“She’s a shy girl who prefers not to be lifted but she’ll always come over for a bit of a nosey once she’s used to your company.

“Daisy would be best suited to an owner who has the time and patience to help her gain confidence and enjoy human interaction.

“We are hoping that love truly is in the air this Valentine’s Day and someone will give this gorgeous lady the loving home she deserves.”

Anyone who can offer this lonely rabbit a loving home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.