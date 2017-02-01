Life saving equipment installed in Kirriemuir

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed in the centre of Kirriemuir thanks to a joint effort by the town’s community council and Angus Council.

It has been positioned within a wall cabinet outside the ACCESS Office on Reform Street.

The automated external defibrillator (AED) gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

It can be, quite literally, a life saver.

Housed within a bright yellow cabinet, the AED can be accessed by phoning the emergency services in time of need. It can be used by anyone to save a life, as it has full instructions and cannot be misused.

Local Councillor Jeanette Gaul said: “The value of this equipment cannot be overstated and I am delighted that Kirriemuir Community Council has invested in this cabinet.

“It will help to save lives and, while it can be operated by anyone following instructions, I would invite people to take advantage of the upcoming training sessions by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service.”

The SFRS is running public CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) sessions on February 8 and 15 at Kirriemuir Fire Station from 6.45 to 8pm. All are welcome.