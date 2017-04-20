Kirrie student all set for London marathon in memory of Claire

University of Dundee dental student Rebecca Morris will take on the London Marathon on Sunday in memory of her childhood friend who lost her life as a result of undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes.

The 21-year-old from Kirriemuir will be putting trainers to tarmac in the capital to raise money for research into the disease.

Rebecca will run in memory of Claire Taylor, who passed away at the age of 17 from undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes, a disease which is thought to affect 80,000 children across the world each year.

Currently there is no way of preventing childhood diabetes in childhood.

Rebecca, who began running at the age of 12 years-old, qualified for London last year when she smashed her personal best in the 2016 Edinburgh Marathon with a time of three hours and 20 minutes.

She said, “I’m so excited to run in this years’ marathon for Claire. She was one of my best friends, we went through nursery and school together and her passing left a hole in all of our hearts.

“I miss Claire’s passion and love for life and because of this, I wanted to try and raise money for Type 1 diabetes awareness – so that tragedies like this can be prevented in the future.”

Rebecca has set up a justgiving page to fundraise for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, who dedicate their work to fund research to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

To date her efforts have smashed her £300 target with £980 pledged.

To donate to Rebecca’s marathon effort visit her justgiving page - http://www.justgiving.com/Rebecca-Morris21?utm_id=26