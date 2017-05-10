Kirrie’s fab four on Loch Lomond hike for Macmillan

A successful cheese and wine evening was held on Friday to support the fundraising efforts of Kirriemuir’s ‘fab four’.

Jennifer Paton, Susan Dyce, Gillian Ferguson and Dianne Scott hosted the event to raise funds for their latest challenge.

The ladies are tackling the Loch Lomond Mighty Hike, a 26 mile hike round Loch Lomond, on Saturday, June 3 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Starting in Drymen, they will hike along the beautiful eastern shore of Loch Lomond on the West Highland Way.

At Inveruglas they will join the stunning Three Lochs Way to the finish in the idyllic village of Tarbet

Through ticket sales, an impressive raffle and a “guess the malt whisky” game they raised over £800 on the night.

The four have also set up a just giving page for anyone wishing to support their efforts.

This is the second time the ladies have taken on a personal challenge; four years ago they took part in the Maggie’s Monster Bike and Hike and raised over £6000.

On that occasion they covered 31 miles by bike in 3.25 hours and 23 miles on foot in seven hours.

Susan explained: “This year we are giving the bikes a miss and concentrating on the 26 mile hike.

“Fundraising is hugely important to Macmillan. Without people doing events, running marathons, climbing mountains and donating in all the other ways that you can, Macmillan wouldn’t exist.”

Anyone wishing to support the four on their latest challenge can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirriefabfour