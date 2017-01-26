Kirrie Rotarians all set to visit Nepal school project

A group of Kirriemuir Rotarians will travel to Nepal this spring to see for themselves the success of their fundraising project for the earthquake-hit country.

The party will visit the Shree Jiwan Jyoti secondary school in the remote hill area near Eladi in Synja district and, if all goes well, will attend the school’s official opening

The rebuilding programme, generously funded by the community of Kirriemuir through the Rotary club, is nearing completion; the foundation stone was laid on September 22 following an incredible community effort which raised £17,500.

The Kirriemuir club worked closely with the Rotary Club of the Himalayan Gurkhas to fund the building of the school, which has 561 pupils.

Meanwhile, the Kirriemuir members were delighted to welcome John Proud and Duncan Davidson from the Rotary Club of Northallerton. They spoke of their experiences of working with the Rotary Club of the Himalayan Gurkhas in the past six years which has seen a number of projects completed.

These have included the installation of a water supply tank with 25 taps which has transformed life for villagers; toilets at three schools which allowed girls in particular to attend; setting up a goat farm which is self-sustaining; setting up a micro-loan scheme to allow small scale industry and which has had 100 per cent repayment rate; and the introduction of computers into three schools.

The Kirrie members were assured of the efficiency and accountability regarding funding delivered to and utilised by the Gurkhas in the completion of the projects and were presented with a donation of rupees from the Northallerton guests.