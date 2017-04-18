Kirrie calls for support for Relay T-shirt Day

Kirriemuir’s Relay for Life committee are calling on participants to don their Relay T-shirt this Friday (April 21) to raise awareness.

April 21 is Relay T-Shirt Friday and the committee is keen for everyone to get involved. They are asking participants to share a photo of them wearing their T-shirt on Facebook with #RelayTshirtDay. You can find Kirrie Relay on Facebook at ‘CRUK Relay for Life Kirriemuir’.

Keith Hopkins, volunteer Chair for Relay For Life Kirriemuir said: “Very few people have not been affected in some way by cancer. Relay For Life is a great way to make a stand against cancer whilst spending time with your friends and family and having fun; It is a great event where the whole area comes together and shows what a great community we live in!

“Following on from the very successful February collection in Tesco Forfar, Kirrie Relay will be back for #TescoTurnsPink on April 29 and 30 so look out for the smiling faces with the Cancer Research UK collection buckets. There will also be collection buckets at the Forfar Athletic game on May 6.

“Please do pop your change into the buckets; it all adds up. The February collection raised a whopping £1004 which will all goes towards the vital research Cancer Research UK supports. Cancer Research UK receives no government funding for their research, so they rely completely on donations from people like you.

“The very popular Relay Disco will once again be returning to the Kirriemuir town hall on May 27 and tickets always sell out fast. Tickets can be bought from Rhona Guild (rhonaguild@gmail.com or 07971454626) or Brian Laing (brian.laing@pb.com) for £10 including a light supper, and a performance from Sonnet 65, but get them quickly if you want to be there!”

Anything you can do to help Cancer Research UK will make a difference, whether you take part in the Relay For Life, or just come along and support some of the fundraisers, you will be making a difference for those who are diagnosed with cancer each day.

For more information on how to enter Relay For Life call Rhona Guild, Secretary and Vice Chair, CRUK Kirriemuir Relay For Life on 07971454626 or e-mail rhonaguild@gmail.com.

Find us on Facebook at CRUK Relay for Life Kirriemuir. Alternatively contact Keith Hopkins on 07715 052718 or e-mail keithhopkins@hotmail.co.uk You can find out more about the event and Cancer Research UK at cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1022