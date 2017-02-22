Kirrie and Oz ‘Thunderstruck’ by video link between statues

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology Kirriemuir and Australia enjoyed a live video link up last week in honour of their shared rock legend.

Gathering at the Bon Scott statue in the town centre, Jayne Grewar, vice-chair of DD8 Music; Graham Galloway, DD8 development officer; and Jenni Brown, chair of Kirriemuir Community Council; enjoyed a convivial and productive video chat with their counterparts in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Topics up for discussion included the possibility of Kirriemuir and Fremantle being twinned to become ‘Friendship Cities’ and the establishment of a more permanent video link between the two statues.

Speaking about the video link and the possibility of a more permanent set-up, Graham Galloway said: “When we first talked about the statue six or seven years ago I thought no to the video link, but we’ve got a solid 4G reception here in Kirriemuir now and the technology.

“It’s great to have some sort of connection with the statues.”

Jenni Brown is keen to explore the possibility of further collaboration between the towns and hopes the ‘Friendship Cities’ idea will bear fruit.

She said: “I think it’s really exciting for Kirriemuir. It would be a great thing for both Fremantle and Kirriemuir. I emailed Mayor Brad Pettitt and he came back the next day saying both Bonn’s statue and grave are major tourist attractions in Fremantle.

“It’s fantastic for Kirriemuir, it’s good for tourism, it’s good for business, it brings so many people to the town. The committee put a lot of hard work in and it does bring the community together.”

Sponsorship may be the best way forward for advancing the ‘Friendship Cities’ project so anyone interested should get in contact with Kirriemuir Community Council or DD8 Music.

DD8 Music in partnership with EventScotland put on each year Bonfest, a music festival which attracts AC/DC fans from all over the world and this year will feature Phil Rudd, the longest-serving AC/DC drummer.