Ken’s years of dedicated service and commitment to charity

Angus Care and Repair recognised the dedicated service given to the charity by Director Ken Fenwick with a special presentation at its board meeting in Forfar.

On Tuesday Mr Fenwick was presented with a certificate and gift for his dedication and long service by Callum McNicoll, vice-chairman of Angus Care and Repair.

In 1993 Ken, in his capacity as director of housing for Angus County Council, and Dr Betty Cohen and the late Dr Cyril Cohen, in their capacity at the time as Age Concern Angus representatives, met and discussed the possibility of getting a Care and Repair service set up in Angus. They worked with Scottish Homes, at the time, to secure support and funding and, as a result, the service started in 1994.

Ken served on the Advisory Committee for Angus Care and Repair for three years and then joined the Board as a founder member when Angus Care and Repair became the first independent Care and Repair in Scotland in 1998. He held the post of chairman for 10 years from 2003 until 2013 and remains an enthusiastic and valuable part of the Board.

Angus Care and Repair provides various services for older and disabled people in Angus to help them with home repairs, adaptations and improvements. It provides independent and confidential advice and assistance to help home owners improve their homes in order that they can remain safe, secure and warm in their own home in their own community.