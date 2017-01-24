Good home sought for Loons’ programmes

A little bit of Forfar Athletic’s history is up for grabs after a donation of an impressive back catalogue of match day programmes.

A keen Athies supporter has handed over a substantial Forfar Athletic programme collection to the club in the hope that a good home can be found for either all or part of it.

The programmes in the collection date from the early eighties right up to the club’s promotion winning season of 2009/10.

The club hopes there is a keen aficionado or perhaps two or three of the Station Park cause and its memorabilia who might be interested procuring the programmes.

Interested parties should in the first instance either email david.mcgregor@forfarathletic.co.uk or phone 07871 165689.