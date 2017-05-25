Going the extra mile for charity

A former Webster’s High School pupil is to run a half marathon this week, to help raise funds for Vision Aid Overseas.

Yvonne McTaggart (32), who is now an optometrist for NHS Glasgow, is taking part in the Edinburgh event on Sunday.

The run is to help raise money for Vision Aid Overseas who provide people living in poverty access to affordable glasses and eye care.

Yvonne said: “In September I am volunteering with the charity in Northern Zambia for two weeks as part of an outreach team of Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians.

“We will be examining patients at local hospitals, dispensing spectacles to people who need them, and screening for eye diseases.”

She has set a target of £1,500 and has raised over £400 so far.

Her fundraising efforts are being boosted by her Mum, Denise, who is helping spread the word of her challenge locally.

Denise said: “She is passionate about eye care. She is one of a team of five who are travelling over and giving up two weeks of their holidays.

“The run is not only to raise money, but to raise awareness as well. She’s been training for the marathon and working at the same time, and trying to fundraise.”

Yvonne has set up a JustGiving to help reach her target, and people can donate online there at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Yvonne-McTaggart or by text using text code EYEZ77 followed by the donation amount to 70070. She said: “Any donation that you can make towards the fantastic work of Vision Aid Overseas will be greatly appreciated - just £5 can pay for an eye test and a pair of glasses.”