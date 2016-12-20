Fun galore at new Forfar vet centre

Kidd Veterinary Centre in Forfar welcomed over 300 people through its doors to see the new purpose adapted premises and new animal supplies shop.

There was Santa for the kids along with a colouring in competition for pre-schoolers, won by Emily Farquharson and a ‘draw your favourite animal’ competition won by Abigail Little who drew a fantastic snow leopard.

Rolling Thunder Clydesdales brought two of their team, Mr Bojangles (dressed as Santa) and Maggie May (dressed as Tinkerbell) and there was a competition to guess their combined weight (1605kg). This was won by Theo Whyte of Kirriemuir. Angus Falconry had their striking Sea Eagle and falcon on display, Angus Puppy parlour demonstrated how to groom and trim your dog, Cats Protection provided a stall and a big hit amongst both the children and adults were the Swiss Valais Black nose sheep and three miniature donkeys brought by McLean Equestrian Services. Megan Massie was the winner of the x-ray competition (where entrants had to guess what was in the stomach of a series of dog abdominal x-rays) and the main raffle prize, an Amazon Fire Tablet, was won by Sy Tasker. The raffle raised £306 and all proceeds were split equally between, Cats Protection, Equine Grass Sickness Fund and Special Olympics Equestrian Team.