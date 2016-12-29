Forfar playgroup has extra special party

Children at Chimes Playgroup in Forfar had an extra special Christmas party on Wednesday, rounding off a roller-coaster month for the staff.

At one point it was feared Christmas would be cancelled when a four-figure sum of money and a digital camera were stolen from the East and Old Parish Church hall, where the playgroup meets.

However, news of the theft spurred the local community in to action - ensuring the children would have a Christmas to remember.

The staff - Sandra, Leona and Claire - and all the children thank everyone in the local community who came to their rescue and donated gifts and money.

They said: “We would like to thank parents/carers, both past and present, the East and Old Church, local businesses, local councillors and members of the public both locally and in the surrounding areas who generously donated funds as well as resources after the recent theft of fundraising money. We have been so overwhelmed by your support which ensured that Santa was able to visit the children at their Christmas party.”