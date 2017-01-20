Down Memory Lane in Forfar and Kirrie

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1987 and 2007:

30 years ago

Moves are afoot to form a Forfar Association of Voluntary Organisations. The suggestion was first mooted at the November meeting of the Forfar Council of Churches and at a subsequent fraternal meeting of Forfar clergy. It was felt the object of the body might be to provide a forum for the voluntary organisations in the town and an exchange of information concerning their work and future plans; to sponsor a Volunteer Bureau which would involve the unemployed for which funding would be available; to provide a more effective bridge between the statutory and voluntary bodies whose common aim is the welfare of Forfar folk and who are complimentary; and to hold monthly meetings at lunch times to enable workers to meet informally, conduct business and hear speakers of mutual interest.

10 years ago

A Forfar Athletic side, once again ravaged by illness and injury, dug deep to secure an excellent away point in the new year derby encounter at Brechin City. On a glue-pot of a pitch, the Loons scored early bird and last gasp spot-goals to spoil City’s hopes of a maximum points haul from their three festive fixtures. The hero of the hour was Darren Gribben who shook off the effects of a bug to take his goals tally to seven in four outings - and pull Forfar back to within nine points of the second-bottom side in the division, now Peterhead.