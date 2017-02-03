Down Memory Lane in Forfar

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1987 and 2007.

30 years ago: Plans are afoot to limit the intake of primary one pupils at Wellbrae School in Forfar to 33 per session from 1987/88 onwards. The possible intake limit was discussed at last week’s meeting of the Policy and General Purposes Sub-Committee of Tayside Regional Council’s education committee. Committee members heard that the roll of Wellbrae - a nineteenth century building which is in a good state of repair but an old fashioned design - has increased in recent years while those of other primary schools in Forfar have declined considerably.

10 years ago: The transformation of a former quarry to an impressive nature reserve on the outskirts of Forfar was one of the chosen venues last Thursday by a member of the Shadow Cabinet. As part of a visit to Scotland by a number of cabinet members, led by party leader David Cameron, Caroline Spelman, Shadow Secretary of State for communities and local contingent made a brief visit to the Murton Nature Reserve which has bene established by the Murton Trust. The Trust was formed in 2001 to develop a nature reserve in a former sand and gravel quarry. The reserve covers 90 acres and during her visit the minister was able to view he latest developments.