Down Memory Lane in Forfar

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1987 and 2007.

30 years ago: Angus District Council will this year make a decision on the adoption of a suitable design for a logo for its official documents and letterheads. Since its inception 11 years ago the council has been without such a logo, but now they are looking for something to give it “an individual identity”. The indications are that a lettered logo incorporating the name Angus is emerging as top favourite. Provost Andrew Welsh said: “Towns such as Brechin, Arbroath, Kirriemuir, Montrose and Forfar already have individual identities, but it was felt unfair to adopt one of those for the district.”

10 years ago: Food writer and presenter Nell Nelson is back in the saddle to take another bite of Scotland in the second series of The Woman Who Ate Scotland. She has handpicked Castleton House Hotel at Eassie to appear in her programme and will be filming there next Tuesday. Nell will meet Castleton’s talented Head Chef Andrew Wilkie and hotel owners David and Verity Webster to find out more about Castleton’s home reared Tamworth pigs. Andrew said: “ We are delighted to be appearing in Nell’s new series.”

Nell and a film crew will be in the Glamis area next Tuesday to sample some of the local culinary delights as she continues her tour of Scotland.