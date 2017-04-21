Down memory lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1987 and 2007.

30 Years Ago: Motorists using the Myre and Green’s car parks face steep increases in parking charges if recommendations made at last week’s Regional Council Roads and Transport Committee are ratified by the full council next month. What this would mean as far as Forfar’s two main car parks are concerned are rises as follows:- from two hours at 5p to two hours at 20p; from four hours at 10p to four hours at 30p; from 10 hours at 20p to 10 hours at 40p. A small consolation is that it is proposed that the car park in West High Street be removed from the charging system.

10 Years Ago: Scottish Women’s Rural Institute members are getting ready for a choir competition that promises to raise the roof at Forfar’s Reid Hall this weekend. The Angus Federation is holding the final of a choirs competition with more than 100 singers on Saturday. Representing the local area will be Northmuir Ladies. Flying the flag for other areas will be the Earn Valley, representing Perth and Kinross, and the Sing Forth, who are representing Stirling, Clackmannan and West Perthshire. Teams from Aberdeenshire and Moray and Nairn will also head to Forfar for the annual event. The event starts at 2pm and admission is £4.