Down memory lane

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1987 and 2007.

30 years ago: Crossing the road on Forfar’s East and West High Streets should be much safer from now on, thanks to the installation last week of pelican crossings to replace the zebra crossings.

The new pelican crossings should be much safer and of benefit for pedestrians and motorists alike. Do not park on the crossing, or within the area marked with a zig-zag on either side of the crossing

10 years ago: Angus House, the new headquarters of Angus Council, is now open for business, with staff from the council’s law and administration division among the first to move in.

Anyone now paying a District Court fine or submitting a new licensing application should do so at the main reception area at Angus House at Orchardbank Business Park, instead of the council offices in St James Road. The St James Road offices will be open for another few months as the remaining departments gradually move out. Among the last to leave will be the planning division who move to their new offices in Market Street in early summer. The number of council staff located at the Orchardbank Campus will be just under 500, including neighbourhood services staff in William Wallace House, and social work & health staff at St Margaret’s House