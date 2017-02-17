Down Memory Lane

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1987 and 2007.

30 years ago: Plans to establish a Day Care Centre in Forfar by the spring area continuing to progress well. With the building now in position on the site of the old tomato houses adjacent to Beechill House, work on the installation of the various services is now being carried out, while committee members make arrangements for fitting carpets and curtains, The funds raised to date for the establishment of the centre stand at £20,750. Recent donations include £500 from Forfar charities, £66 from the watch night service at Lowson Church and £40 from St John’s Church Lunch Club

10 years ago: Angus Council is ploughing ahead with its plans to rejuvenate part of the Reid Park, after heeding the advice of the Forfar public. After months of public consultation, councillors have agreed to cosmetic improvements to the tune of £50,000 to be funded by the Forfar Common Good Fund. The old bowling green pavilion will be demolished and the area landscaped to link the existing park grassland with the former bowling green site. Old hedges and fences will be removed and new trees and shrubs planted. The plan, and funding, were agreed by the council after consultation with the community council and residents. Work is expected to begin late this summer.