Competition with broad ‘apeel’

Marmalade makers across Scotland are being invited to submit their entries for this year’s World Marmalade Awards.

Now in their 12th year and sponsored by Fortum & Mason and Mackays, the awards will take place on March 18 and 19 and will help to raise funds for Marie Curie.

For every Scottish entry, £8 is donated to the charity. Local entries will be collected at Mackays’ premises at James Chalmers Road in Arbroath. From there they will be transported to Dalemain House in Penrith for judging by a panel which will include Martin Grant, company managing director.

Mr Grant said: “Dundee is proud of its marmalade heritage, as are we, and we need to make sure that we are strongly supporting this at this year’s World Marmalade Awards.”

Mackays will also introduce a new Award for Excellence this year which will be presented to a small artisan marmalade maker on the criteria of quality, entrepreneurial spirt and innovation and will include personal advisory sessions from Mackays.

Entries can be dropped off at the collection points up until February 5 and further information is available at www.marmaladeawards.com