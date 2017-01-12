Card delivery success for Boys Brigade and Scouts

Volunteers for the 2nd Forfar Boys Brigade Company and the 6th Forfar Scout Group delivered over 31,500 cards in the run up to Christmas.

Their efforts have raised the sum £7879.95 which will be split evenly between the two groups.

Thanks go to everyone who posted, sorted and delivered the cards in this major fundraiser.

B.B. Captain Irene Duthie told us: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for all their hard work.

“Some days we had nearly 30 volunteers in the B.B. Hall where the cards are sorted ready for delivery.

“It is a lot of fun and everybody seems to enjoy coming along.

“It is the same people who come back every year - they all keep saying they look forward to it. It is so great to know we have that support.”

The cards are sorted and delivered into rounds ready for delivery. The cards are posted in boxes distributed throughout the town, for a payment of 25 pence per card.