Asda turns despair to joy at Forfar playgroup

A Forfar playgroup which feared a real-life Grinch had stolen Christmas is celebrating after Asda stepped in to spread some festive cheer.

Last month we revealed how staff at Chimes Playgroup - which meets in the East and Old Parish Church Hall - had been left devastated when a four-figure sum of cash and a digital camera were stolen.

The money was to be used for equipment for the children and for presents for their Christmas party.

The generous Forfar public and businesses swung in to action after the thefts.

A crowdfunding page was set up and a number of businesses and individuals donated money; the East and Old Parish Church also donated a cheque for £200.

After hearing of the incident, Asda Forfar decided to donate the toys the group had been saving to buy, as well as some extra games and chocolate selection boxes to make sure the children would still have a great Christmas.

The generous donation was gifted by the Asda Foundation, which has been providing for community groups across the country who need a little extra help this Christmas.

Delivering the gifts was Andrea Logan, community champion at Asda Forfar.

She has been working with Chimes Playgroup throughout 2016 and was determined to help after hearing about the robbery.

Andrea said: “Asda is delighted to provide these toys for Chimes Playgroup.

‘‘The group is an important addition to the Forfar community and we couldn’t let all its fundraising efforts go to waste.

“We hope the children enjoy playing with their new toys and wish everyone at Chimes Playgroup a Merry Christmas from Asda.”

Sandra Meikle, manager at Chimes Playgroup, said: “We were so pleased when Asda offered to step in and provide the toys and equipment we were hoping to buy for the children.

‘‘It was a devastating blow when we had the money stolen, but thankfully we will still be able to provide a Christmas party for the children.”

Set up in 1988, the Asda Foundation is a registered charity that aims to have a positive impact on local communities, making independent grants to provide support to a range of local good causes, chosen by Asda’s community life colleagues throughout the UK. It funds charitable projects and activities that have the ability and potential to achieve change for the better – with the aim of making a significant difference to local communities and the people who live there, both now and in the future.

Last year the Asda Foundation donated more than £300,000 to good causes in Scotland.