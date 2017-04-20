Appeal for help for Forfar flower show

An appeal has gone out to the townspeople to get behind Forfar Horticultural Society’s annual flower show.

Retiring chairman Les Craib - who is stepping down after 36 years in the post - has urged volunteers to come forward to ensure the popular event has a future.

Writing in the show schedules - which are now available - he said: “After over 40 years of being on the committee and chairman of the Society since 1981, I will be stepping down at the annual general meeting. It has been an honour and a privilege to have held this position. I have enjoyed my time as chairman and have met many people and made many friends. This decision has not been taken lightly but I now feel that the time is right. I would like to thank the committee members, past and present, for the help they have given me during my time in office. I hope my successor will enjoy the position as much as I have.”

This year’s show - the 118th - will be held in the Reid Hall, Forfar, on Friday and Saturday, August 25 and 26. Les is urging anyone interested in getting involved to come forward.

He told us: “We are looking for new committee members and would ask anyone interested in keeping the heritage of the flower show going to get in touch.”

Anyone interested in getting involved, or who would like a show schedule, should phone (01307) 465626.