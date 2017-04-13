Annual Kirrie Rotary duck race in The Den

The annual duck race staged by the Rotary Club of Kirriemuir is once again being held in the Den, Kirriemuir on Sunday (April 16).

The event this year is supported by DD8 music who will be providing entertainment from the bandstand while the ducks are chasing down the burn for the much sought after place in the final.

There will be a barbecue with burger and sausages, a treasure hunt for the children, Easter bonnet parade and a decorated egg competition.

Last year’s race was hugely successful and the Easter Bonnets and decorated eggs were fantastic with the children really enjoying searching for the ‘golden egg’.

This is an Easter family day out for the children with lots of fun and friendship in the Den.

The first race will commence at 1pm with the final expected at 3pm.

Rotarians will sell ducks on the day and each child can buy a duck for £1 and receive a creme egg.

The owner of the first duck ‘over the line’ will win £125; second place wins £50 and third place wins £25.

The funds raised will go towards International projects, the club having just completed the rebuilding of a school in Nepal.