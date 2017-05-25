ANGUSalive events to go ahead as planned

Events at ANGUSalive facilities will all go ahead as planned following the terror incident in Manchester, but the public have been told not to be alarmed if their bags are searched.

An ANGUSalive spokesperson said: “With the need for extra vigilance at all venues following the tragedy in Manchester, ANGUSalive wishes to reassure customers that all activities, shows and events in our facilities will go ahead.

“However, we advise customers not to bring any large bags when attending concerts/ shows and not to be alarmed if we ask to search your bag under our security procedures. This applies to all our facilities including sport centres and The Webster Theatre Arbroath - for a full list of all our facilities and venues visit www.angusalive.scot.”